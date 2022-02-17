Coldstack (CLS) Price Down 19.8% Over Last Week

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002034 BTC on popular exchanges. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $335,051.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00044953 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.30 or 0.07111880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,826.81 or 1.00043364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00049631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00051093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003083 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

