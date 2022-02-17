Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $770.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,462 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.