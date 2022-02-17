Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Up 36.2% in January

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the January 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLPBY stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLPBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coloplast A/S from 1,038.00 to 1,033.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cheuvreux upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. DNB Markets upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,055.67.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

