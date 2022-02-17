Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by Ulysses Management LLC

Ulysses Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 2.3% of Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.13. 367,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,950,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $213.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

