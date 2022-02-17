Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.20

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.20 and traded as high as C$11.67. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$11.65, with a volume of 525,600 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUF.UN. TD Securities downgraded Cominar REIT from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$11.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.20.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

