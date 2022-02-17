Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €6.50 ($7.39) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.34) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.38 ($8.38).

Shares of ETR:CBK traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during trading on Thursday, reaching €8.58 ($9.75). 6,762,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion and a PE ratio of -3.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.44. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 12-month high of €9.12 ($10.36).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

