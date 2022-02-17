Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €7.40 ($8.41) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.25) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.59) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.30 ($8.30).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €8.58 ($9.75) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion and a PE ratio of -3.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.44. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a fifty-two week high of €9.12 ($10.36).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.