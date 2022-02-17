Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €7.00 by UBS Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €7.00 ($7.95) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.59) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.38 ($8.38).

ETR:CBK traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €8.58 ($9.75). 6,762,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 12-month high of €9.12 ($10.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.44.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

