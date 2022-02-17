CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Up to $9.46

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.46, but opened at $10.00. CommScope shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 39,124 shares trading hands.

COMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 239.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 323,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

