Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $43.47. 714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,531. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $41.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 285,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 199,605 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,484,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,619,000 after purchasing an additional 114,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,944,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.