Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:BVN opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.89. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 0.73.
BVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.
