Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BVN opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.89. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 0.73.

BVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $952,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 237,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 44,826 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

