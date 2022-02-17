Comparing American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) and Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) and Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of American Bio Medica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of American Bio Medica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Bio Medica and Puma Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bio Medica -14.92% N/A -19.50% Puma Biotechnology -19.29% -665.45% -19.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Bio Medica and Puma Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Bio Medica $4.15 million 0.41 -$800,000.00 N/A N/A Puma Biotechnology $225.10 million 0.41 -$59.99 million ($1.20) -1.87

American Bio Medica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Puma Biotechnology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Bio Medica and Puma Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bio Medica 0 0 0 0 N/A Puma Biotechnology 1 1 2 0 2.25

Puma Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 344.44%. Given Puma Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Puma Biotechnology is more favorable than American Bio Medica.

Risk and Volatility

American Bio Medica has a beta of -1.87, indicating that its stock price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology beats American Bio Medica on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Bio Medica Company Profile

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat. Its products are related to urinalysis, oral fluids, alcohol testing, hair testing, pregnancy testing, and lab partners. The company was founded by Stan Cipkowski and Edmund M. Jaskiewicz on April 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Kinderhook, NY.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use. Puma Biotechnology was founded by Alan H. Auerbach on September 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

