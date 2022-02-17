Comparing Broadway Financial (BYFC) & Its Peers

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ: BYFC) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Broadway Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Broadway Financial and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Broadway Financial
|$18.67 million
|-$640,000.00
|-12.36
|Broadway Financial Competitors
|$823.08 million
|$119.80 million
|-11.80
Volatility and Risk
Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, meaning that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Broadway Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Broadway Financial
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Broadway Financial Competitors
|406
|1712
|1435
|94
|2.33
As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 9.30%. Given Broadway Financial’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadway Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Broadway Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Broadway Financial
|-12.84%
|-3.40%
|-0.42%
|Broadway Financial Competitors
|19.86%
|8.15%
|0.93%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
14.4% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Broadway Financial rivals beat Broadway Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
