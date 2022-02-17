Comparing Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) & Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Touchstone Bankshares pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

2.5% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and Banco Bradesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $3.91 million $1.17 10.68 Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion 2.03 $3.21 billion $0.45 8.98

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Touchstone Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Touchstone Bankshares and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bradesco 0 2 1 0 2.33

Banco Bradesco has a consensus price target of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 16.34%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Touchstone Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Banco Bradesco 25.17% 18.08% 1.63%

Risk and Volatility

Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Touchstone Bankshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Touchstone Bankshares Company Profile

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

