Compass Diversified (CODI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 218,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

