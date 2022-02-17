Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading 6.4% Higher

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s share price traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.04. 87,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,217,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COMP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Compass had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $89,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $1,177,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,510 shares of company stock worth $1,270,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

