Compound Price Reaches $128.52 (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. Compound has a total market cap of $844.59 million and $67.54 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $128.52 or 0.00306956 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,571,787 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

