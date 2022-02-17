Compugen (CGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Compugen to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Compugen has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $212.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.
CGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
Compugen Company Profile
Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
