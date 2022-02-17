Conceal Price Tops $0.21 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $30,613.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conceal has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,511.37 or 0.99959022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00069230 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00257715 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00153216 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.91 or 0.00303267 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005227 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001377 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001418 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,599,412 coins and its circulating supply is 12,027,390 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

