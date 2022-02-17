Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.01 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will post sales of $84.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.60 million and the lowest is $83.43 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $70.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $363.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.84 million to $364.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $388.00 million, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $389.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 162.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBCP stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $438.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

