Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.820-$-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $538 million-$546 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.09 million.Confluent also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.210 EPS.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76. Confluent has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CFLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.03.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $16,158,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,397,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 783,493 shares of company stock valued at $52,358,941.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Confluent by 660.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 2,740.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

