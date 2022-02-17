Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE ED opened at $81.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.85. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.