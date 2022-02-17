Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.400-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.45. 1,939,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.85. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.33%.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.45.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

