Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.48. Consolidated Edison also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$4.600 EPS.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $81.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.21. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average of $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.45.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

