Content Neutrality Network Hits Market Cap of $213,526.32 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $213,526.32 and approximately $1,883.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00038298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00107112 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

