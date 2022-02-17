Contrasting InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) & 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) and 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InflaRx and 23andMe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N/A N/A -$38.82 million ($1.32) -2.45 23andMe N/A N/A -$48.60 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for InflaRx and 23andMe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx 1 0 3 1 2.80 23andMe 0 1 1 0 2.50

InflaRx presently has a consensus price target of $9.90, suggesting a potential upside of 206.50%. 23andMe has a consensus price target of 8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.47%. Given InflaRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe InflaRx is more favorable than 23andMe.

Volatility & Risk

InflaRx has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 23andMe has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InflaRx and 23andMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N/A -36.94% -33.68% 23andMe N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of InflaRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of 23andMe shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InflaRx beats 23andMe on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co. operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Sunnyvale, California.

