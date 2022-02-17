Contrasting New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for New York Community Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp 0 4 2 0 2.33 Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $13.80, indicating a potential upside of 18.93%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp 34.08% 9.62% 1.06% Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp $1.75 billion 3.08 $596.00 million $1.19 9.75 Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 7.02 -$36.34 million N/A N/A

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.3% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc. is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

