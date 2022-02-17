Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Update

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,400 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the January 15th total of 548,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
VLRS stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.70.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,738,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,202,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.8% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after acquiring an additional 48,856 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 406,109 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 95.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,119,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,420,000 after acquiring an additional 547,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.