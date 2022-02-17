Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Update

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,400 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the January 15th total of 548,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VLRS stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.70.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,738,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,202,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.8% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after acquiring an additional 48,856 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 406,109 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 95.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,119,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,420,000 after acquiring an additional 547,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLRS. TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.