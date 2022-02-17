Convex Finance (CVX) Price Hits $26.44 on Exchanges

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $15.58 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $26.44 or 0.00065170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.83 or 0.07081516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,511.81 or 0.99861630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003064 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 84,423,332 coins and its circulating supply is 50,464,478 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

