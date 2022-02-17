Cook Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $285,888.00 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.66 or 0.07089128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,674.19 or 1.00062089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00049056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00050582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

