CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Short Interest Update

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 617,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 792,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,098 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

CooTek (Cayman) stock remained flat at $$0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 436,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,592. CooTek has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.33.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

