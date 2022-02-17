Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $226,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

CORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $27.92.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.