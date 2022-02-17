Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 853,576 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,556,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 64,048 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $27.92.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

