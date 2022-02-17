Cormark Weighs in on Ero Copper Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ERO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.71.

ERO opened at C$17.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.25. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.01 and a 1-year high of C$29.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

