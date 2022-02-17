Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 17,436 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,436 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,573,000 after purchasing an additional 380,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,598,000 after acquiring an additional 394,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,083,000 after buying an additional 102,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,954,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

WWW opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -35.71%.

WWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

