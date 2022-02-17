Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of LeMaitre Vascular at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,065,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,420,000 after buying an additional 173,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 110,593 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,835,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 57,261 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $960.00 million, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.