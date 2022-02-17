Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 22.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 542.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $119.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average of $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

FMC announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

