Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $2,955,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 64.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 40.3% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,032,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 296,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $448,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.35.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

