Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of BrightView at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in BrightView by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in BrightView in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BrightView in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BrightView in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BrightView by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BV opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.40. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. William Blair lowered shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

