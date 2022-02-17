Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.27% of Century Casinos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,579,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 38.9% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 928,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after buying an additional 259,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNTY shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Casinos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

CNTY opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

