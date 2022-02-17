Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of HNI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HNI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HNI by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of HNI by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $80,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $2,043,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,522 shares of company stock worth $2,349,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI Co. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $46.93.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

