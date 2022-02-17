Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,850 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in FOX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 610,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Summit Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 27.8% in the second quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of FOX by 807.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of FOX by 42.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.