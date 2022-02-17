Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of Barnes Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of B. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

B stock opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

