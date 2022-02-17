Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pinterest by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Pinterest by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 395,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,578. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.84.

Shares of PINS opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $88.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.