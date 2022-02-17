Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 5,284 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 13.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of LZB opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.00.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $967,093.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,984 shares of company stock worth $2,532,602. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

