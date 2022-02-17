Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Meritor worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Meritor by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 75,735 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Meritor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 381,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritor by 27.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 671,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 145,616 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritor alerts:

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $67,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,504. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTOR opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.58 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTOR shares. StockNews.com lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.