Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 41,604 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,604 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at $467,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 774.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Masco by 32.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,243,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,094,000 after purchasing an additional 307,688 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 3.5% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

NYSE:MAS opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

