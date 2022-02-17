Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,061 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $85.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.00.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

