Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 9,869 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,869 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,973,000 after purchasing an additional 391,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,292,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,251,000 after buying an additional 307,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,410,000 after purchasing an additional 833,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $896,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

