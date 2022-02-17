Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of Monarch Casino & Resort at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,047,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCRI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $77.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average is $68.15. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $79.19.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.